Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $45,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

