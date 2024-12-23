Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 709,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,933,000 after buying an additional 689,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 639.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 272,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 267,825 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,858.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 156,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 4.1 %

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.