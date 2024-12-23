Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $601,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 356,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TAK opened at $13.10 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

