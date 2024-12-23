XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GUTS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fractyl Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fractyl Health by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fractyl Health by 56.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fractyl Health by 54.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Fractyl Health during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fractyl Health

In related news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 64,197 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $158,566.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,544 shares in the company, valued at $379,253.68. This trade represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 96,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $238,396.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,582.63. This trade represents a 16.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

Fractyl Health stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.