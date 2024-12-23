XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFS opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $357.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VinFast Auto Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

