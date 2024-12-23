XTX Topco Ltd Sells 174,246 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174,246 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 461.7% during the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,833,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,729,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $5,033,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Trading Up 0.2 %

Tellurian stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $892.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.