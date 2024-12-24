11,601 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

