47,327 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.12. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

