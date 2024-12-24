Aecon Group (ARE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (TSE: ARE):

12/13/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$35.00.

12/6/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

12/4/2024 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$28.00.

12/3/2024 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

11/4/2024 – Aecon Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$23.00.

11/4/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$27.00.

11/4/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$33.00.

11/4/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

10/30/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$27.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.71. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.80 and a 12-month high of C$29.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

