Air Industries Group Secures $33 Million Contract for CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter Components: Major Boost for Defense Program

Air Industries Group, a notable manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for major aerospace and defense contractors, recently announced a significant milestone in its operations. The company finalized a long-term contract valued at over $33.0 million to design and deliver intricate components for the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter program. This crucial agreement spans seven years and reinforces Air Industries’ essential role in bolstering one of the U.S. Department of Defense’s critical procurement initiatives.

The CH-53K helicopter, as the advanced version within the CH-53 series, plays a vital role in troop deployment and support, particularly in island and coastal settings. With a focus on improving readiness for potential conflicts, the U.S. Military, notably the Marine Corps, views the CH-53K program as a top-priority undertaking within the Department of Defense.

Lou Melluzzo, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Industries Group, expressed his thoughts on this achievement by stating, “This contract marks a significant milestone for our company. We have a longstanding record of producing military aircraft parts with pride for over 80 years, and this contract underscores our tradition of excellence and unwavering dedication to quality. We are honored to be a trusted partner in increasing production to meet the Department of Defense’s build-rate for CH-53K helicopters.”

Melluzzo further emphasized, “Over the past two years, we have meticulously developed and refined manufacturing plans for these components. This contract enables us to efficiently upscale production. Anticipated production boosts and deliveries are set to enhance revenue and profitability by expanding manufacturing hours and absorbing overhead costs.”

As part of the strategic business outlook, Air Industries plans to invest in essential equipment to support the expected volume of production. Such investments aim to create additional capacity, enhance efficiency, and maintain flexibility for potential further growth. All components covered under this agreement will be manufactured at the company’s Sterling Engineering Division in Connecticut, emphasizing their commitment to meeting customer requirements and maintaining a state-of-the-art facility.

