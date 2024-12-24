Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.00 and last traded at $199.49, with a volume of 13864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.89.
The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.81%.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).
