Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.00 and last traded at $199.49, with a volume of 13864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.89.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.81%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 369.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 162.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

