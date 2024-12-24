Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.14 and last traded at $98.91, with a volume of 1415615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

