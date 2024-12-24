Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.70 and traded as low as $54.41. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 117,192 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.1 %

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.