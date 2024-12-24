Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arjuna Capital’s 7th Largest Position

Arjuna Capital decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

