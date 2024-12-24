Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired Rep. Michael Guest

Representative Michael Guest (R-Mississippi) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on December 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on November 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TR – D1” account.

Representative Michael Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/8/2024.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Guest

Michael Guest (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Guest (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Guest received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1992. He received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi in 1995. He served as an assistant district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties in Mississippi from 1995 to 2007. He was elected district attorney of these counties in 2007. In 2018, Guest defeated Michael Evans (D) to replace outgoing incumbent Gregg Harper (R).

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

