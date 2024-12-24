Amesite Inc. Announces Resignation of Two Board MembersOn December 23, 2024, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) revealed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that two board members, Anthony Barkett and Richard Ogawa, have resigned fro

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amesite’s 8K filing here.

About Amesite

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Recommended Stories