AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 838724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

