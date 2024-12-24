AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Robert Robotti Sells 13,000 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $410,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,506.64. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Robotti sold 201 shares of AMREP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $6,381.75.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in AMREP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AMREP by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 155,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in AMREP in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

