Analysts Set EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Price Target at $518.75

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $518.75.
EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $463.26 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $209.31 and a 12-month high of $532.38. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.83.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
