Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:NDA Q1 Earnings

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Neptune Digital Assets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neptune Digital Assets’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 7.9 %

NDA opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. Neptune Digital Assets has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 70.04.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

