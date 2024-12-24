Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $948.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.73. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

