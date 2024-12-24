AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.33 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 101.60 ($1.27). AO World shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.34), with a volume of 606,709 shares changing hands.

AO World Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45. The company has a market cap of £620.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

