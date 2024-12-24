Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON) Insider Neil Inwood Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON – Get Free Report) insider Neil Inwood purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($46,875.00).

Apollo Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for zinc, lead, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Kroussou project located in the Ngounié Province of Western Gabon. Apollo Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

