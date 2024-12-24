Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 166,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 284,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
