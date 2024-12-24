Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 166,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 284,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

