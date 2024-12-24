Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 166,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 284,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
