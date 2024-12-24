Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 546.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,391.65. The trade was a 16.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,649. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

