Armlogi Holding Corp. Provides Updates on Recent Shareholder Meeting

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) recently held its annual meeting of stockholders on December 19, 2024, where significant decisions were made by the Company’s shareholders. The meeting involved voting on key matters, which are summarized below.

Firstly, in regards to the election of directors, the shareholders re-elected five directors to the board. Each director is to serve until the next annual meeting in 2025 or until their successors are elected and qualified, or they resign or are removed. The results of the voting for each director were as follows:

– Aidy Chou: 27,007,230 votes for and 26 votes withheld– Tong Wu: 27,007,245 votes for and 11 votes withheld– Kwong Sang Liu: 27,007,245 votes for and 11 votes withheld– Russel Morgan: 27,007,233 votes for and 23 votes withheld– Florence Ng: 27,007,218 votes for and 38 votes withheld

There were 531,123 broker non-votes for the election of each director. Broker non-votes occur when brokers do not receive instructions from beneficial owners to vote on their behalf.

Additionally, the Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of ZH CPA, LLC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending June 30, 2025. The voting results for this appointment were as follows:

– 27,538,253 votes for

– 125 votes against

– 1 vote withheld

Notably, there were no broker non-votes in relation to the ratification of the accounting firm appointment.

In accordance with this information, Armlogi Holding Corp. remains aligned with its shareholder decisions after the recent annual meeting. The Company takes these steps to ensure transparent governance and accountability within its operations.

The Form 8-K submission also includes the necessary signatures indicating compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, with Armlogi Holding Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer, Aidy Chou signing off on behalf of the Company on December 20, 2024.

