Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 12,563 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $246,109.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,775,772 shares in the company, valued at $73,967,373.48. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $567,362.88.
Shares of ARWR stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.
ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
