Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) Insider Andrew Dennan Sells 2,173,913 Shares

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dennan sold 2,173,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £43,478.26 ($54,504.53).

Ascent Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON AST opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.74. Ascent Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

