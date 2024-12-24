AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and traded as high as $52.26. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 9,431 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

