Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Insider Nicholas(Nick) Pagent Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas(Nick) Pagent bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$27,825.00 ($17,390.63).

Autosports Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Autosports Group alerts:

Autosports Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Autosports Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autosports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autosports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.