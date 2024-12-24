Barclays PLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,694 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 82.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James raised their target price on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

