Barclays PLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,971,988.96. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $520,480.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,595.30. This represents a 51.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

