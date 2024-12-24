BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

