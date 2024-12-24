BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 130,109 shares.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 73,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,195,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

