BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 130,109 shares.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
