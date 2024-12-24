BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $9.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 128,824 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

