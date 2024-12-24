BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $9.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 128,824 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.