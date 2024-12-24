BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $9.99. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 183,730 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
