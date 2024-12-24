BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $9.99. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 183,730 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

