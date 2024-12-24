BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as low as $9.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 134,785 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
