BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as low as $9.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 134,785 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 39,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

