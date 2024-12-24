BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $10.11. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 137,800 shares.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

