BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $10.11. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 137,800 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
