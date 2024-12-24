BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,535 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $42,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,405,000 after buying an additional 125,950 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 55.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOKF stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

