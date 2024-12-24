Brokers Issue Forecasts for NN’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

NN Stock Performance

Shares of NNBR opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. NN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

About NN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NN by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in NN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 179,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

