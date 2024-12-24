Brokers Issue Forecasts for NN’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NNBR opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. NN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
