Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.17. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a market cap of C$34.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Caldwell Partners International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Caldwell Partners International’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

