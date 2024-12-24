Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,377.06 ($42.33) and traded as high as GBX 3,540 ($44.38). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,533 ($44.29), with a volume of 20,483 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,377.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,465.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 960.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 19.69 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,897.02%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

