Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Acquires 608 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$145.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,307.74.
Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88.
Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$147.24 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.72 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.01.
CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.07.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
