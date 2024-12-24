Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.40 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 118.50 ($1.49). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 48,141 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.43 million, a PE ratio of -11,800.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

