Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.40 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 118.50 ($1.49). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 48,141 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR
Carr’s Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Carr’s Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.
Carr’s Group Company Profile
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.
