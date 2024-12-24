Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $9.08. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 516,268 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

