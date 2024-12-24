Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.32), with a volume of 2014968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.27).
Chrysalis Investments Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £635.62 million and a P/E ratio of -124.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.20.
About Chrysalis Investments
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
