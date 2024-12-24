Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Director Sarabjit Marwah Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Director Sarabjit Marwah sold 1,500 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.27, for a total value of C$18,405.00.

TSE:CGX opened at C$12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.91. Cineplex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$797.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

