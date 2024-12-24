CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of CION Investment worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CION. Oppenheimer began coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CION Investment Stock Down 1.4 %

CION stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.14. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

